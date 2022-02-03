Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Day Camp Leaders (23)

Monday - Friday

4 hour to 8 hour shifts, between the hours of 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Program locations include: Spartan Recreation Center and Echo Lake Elementary School

Paid day camp leader training will be scheduled an average of 4 hours a month in March, April, May and June

Camp Shoreline summer program dates:

Camp Shoreline: June 21st – August 19th

School's Out program dates:

Spring Break: April 25th - 29th



Winter Break: December 19th - 30th

GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.We are seeking twenty-three (23) Day Camp Leaders for our Camp Shoreline summer program who can work during the listed program dates. There are also opportunities for Day Camp Leaders to work during the School's Out program, dates listed below as well.These are seasonal and non-benefited positions, both 40 hour and 20 hour positions are available:Below is an example of the 2022 annual schedule.The successful candidates will be able to work all or most of the Camp Shoreline summer program dates.Scope of Work:Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camps taking place during Shoreline School District School year breaks for children (ages 5-12). Assist in planning activities and lead participants in a variety of activities, including visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and special events. Full time positions will work a maximum of 40 hours each week during summer camp and school year break camps with planning hours, as needed, prior to camps.