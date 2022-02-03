Northshore Fire Department approves a Contract for Services Agreement with Shoreline Fire Department





Interim Fire Chief, Mike Morris stated

“On behalf of Northshore Fire Department, we are excited for the opportunity of combining two great fire service providers to more efficiently serve the citizens of Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Shoreline.

"We have a long history of working collaboratively with Shoreline Fire Department and the integration of our organizations will improve service to both districts. Thank you to our citizens for all the feedback and support provided throughout this process”.





KENMORE, Wash. – On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Northshore Fire Department voted unanimously to approve a contract for fire and emergency medical services with Shoreline Fire Department.The decision to contract with Shoreline enhances existing services to the citizens of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. Northshore firefighters have been training and responding on emergency calls with Shoreline firefighters for decades. Shoreline Paramedics have been a part of our community and responding out of Lake Forest Park – Station 57 for years.This contract for service will be seamless for the residents of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. There will not be any change in 911 services or emergency responses.