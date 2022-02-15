Still time to join the free online CityWise class - applications due by Friday February 18

There is still room! CityWise 2022 Applications Are Due by Friday, February 18, 2022





Have you ever wondered who maintains our roads? Or how the City creates a budget or plans for the future of our parks?





The City is offering its popular CityWise Project online in 2022. This series of 9 informational sessions will provide participants an overview of City government and operations.





CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students age 16 and older in Shoreline.





Detailed information and the application are available online and must be received by 6pm on Friday, February 18 to be considered.



