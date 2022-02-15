Jobs: Join King county's Stream Team this summer

Stream Team at work. Photo courtesy King county.









King County is tracking the health of local watersheds by deploying a small, elite team of young environmental scientists who capture and study bugs in local streams.By collecting and categorizing aquatic insects, and studying the environment in and around the streams, the “Stream Team” provides valuable long-term data to inform King County about the impacts of development on local water quality and whether restoration efforts are working.Recruiting for the 2022 Stream Team roster begins soon. Each summer, the paid Environmental Aides put on boots and waders to bushwhack their way to 200 streams throughout the county. They collect samples as part of an ongoing research project to track trends on water and habitat health.