Rep. Valdez: Move Ahead Washington legislation proposes investments in transportation

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46
Rep. Javier Valdez represents the 46th Legislative District which includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, northeast Seattle.


As a member of the House Transportation Committee, I’m proud to announce the introduction of Move Ahead Washington, our transportation package making historic investments in multimodal transportation, transit, and bike and pedestrian safety. 

By providing reliable, accessible, and affordable options to reach our destinations, this package makes big moves to cut carbon emissions and protect our environment.

I’m proud to support this proposal, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts as it moves through the legislative process.

Here’s an overview of the transportation investments I’ve requested for our district:
  • $50 million to improve safety on Aurora Ave, including reduced speeds, better biking and pedestrian infrastructure, fewer lanes, and more amenities near the road
  • $3.5 million to replace the damaged and inaccessible sidewalk on 61st Ave NE, along with installing bike lanes and crosswalks
  • $100,000 to build a new walking and biking trail connecting the Lake Forest Park town center and the Burke-Gilman trail


