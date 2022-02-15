Rep. Valdez: Move Ahead Washington legislation proposes investments in transportation

$50 million to improve safety on Aurora Ave, including reduced speeds, better biking and pedestrian infrastructure, fewer lanes, and more amenities near the road

$3.5 million to replace the damaged and inaccessible sidewalk on 61st Ave NE, along with installing bike lanes and crosswalks

$100,000 to build a new walking and biking trail connecting the Lake Forest Park town center and the Burke-Gilman trail





By providing reliable, accessible, and affordable options to reach our destinations, this package makes big moves to cut carbon emissions and protect our environment.I’m proud to support this proposal, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts as it moves through the legislative process.Here’s an overview of the transportation investments I’ve requested for our district: