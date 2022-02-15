Scene on the Sound: USS Omaha
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|USS Omaha photo by Jan Hansen
Jan Hansen says "I thought I was seeing USS Gabrielle Giffords, LCS-10 passing; then I saw the number.
"Today’s vessel is a sister ship LCS-12, the USS Omaha. She is headed in with flags flying high."
Type, class: Littoral Combat Ship - LCS; Independence class
Builder: Austal-USA, Mobile, Alabama, USA
STATUS:
- Awarded: December 29, 2010
- Laid down: February 18, 2015
- Launched: November 20, 2015
- Commissioned: February 3, 2018
- Homeport: Naval Base San Diego, California
- Namesake: City of Omaha, Nebraska
- Ships Motto: FORTITER IN RE (resolute in execution)
