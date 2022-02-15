Scene on the Sound: USS Omaha

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

USS Omaha photo by Jan Hansen
Jan Hansen says "I thought I was seeing USS Gabrielle Giffords, LCS-10 passing; then I saw the number.

"Today’s vessel is a sister ship LCS-12, the USS Omaha. She is headed in with flags flying high."

Type, class: Littoral Combat Ship - LCS; Independence class
Builder: Austal-USA, Mobile, Alabama, USA

STATUS:
  • Awarded: December 29, 2010
  • Laid down: February 18, 2015
  • Launched: November 20, 2015
  • Commissioned: February 3, 2018
IN SERVICE:
  • Homeport: Naval Base San Diego, California
  • Namesake: City of Omaha, Nebraska
  • Ships Motto: FORTITER IN RE (resolute in execution)
More information about the Omaha: https://seaforces.org/usnships/lcs/LCS-12-USS-Omaha.htm



