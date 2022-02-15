NUHSA meeting on February 23, 2022 features director of Center for Human Services

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Center for Human Services Shoreline
Photo from Google Maps

NUHSA Member and Community Partner Meeting on Wednesday, February 23rd (9-10:30am) features special guest Beretta Gomillion, Executive Director of Center for Human Services.

She will share not only how her organization is serving youth and families in North King County, but how their work is expanding through partnerships with cities and ARPA funding.

As always, we'll have the latest community information to share and discuss, and we welcome your organizational updates!

Register in advance for the meeting HERE!



Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  