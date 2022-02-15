Critical fish habitat would receive increased oversight and protection through legislation passed today by the Senate

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline

“Illegally built docks and seawalls are unnecessarily harmful to shoreline habitat and marine life,” Salomon said.

“They damage eelgrass habitat, disrupt salmon migration, and expose salmon to more predators.”





A large number of shoreline projects are built illegally and without required permits from local governments, presenting a glaring need to actively monitor shorelines for illegal structures, Salomon said.









Salomon noted that bulkheads line more than 700 miles of Puget Sound shoreline and said active monitoring of shoreline conditions is the only way for the state to stay abreast of the many disruptions to habitat.



“Every time someone replaces an older dock or seawall, it’s an opportunity to incorporate techniques that will have the mildest possible impact on marine life,” Salomon said. “We can make our shorelines healthier while still allowing people to enjoy time on and near the water.”

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.







Salomon’s bill would direct the Department of Ecology to survey Puget Sound shorelines and identify unpermitted development.