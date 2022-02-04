SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week

Friday, February 4, 2022


The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, February 7 through the morning of Friday, February 11, 2022.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound State Route 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday, February 7 through the morning of Friday, February 11, 2022.

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.



