SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week
Friday, February 4, 2022
The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, February 7 through the morning of Friday, February 11, 2022.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound State Route 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday, February 7 through the morning of Friday, February 11, 2022.
Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.
