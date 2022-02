Photo by MJ Heller Bicyclists - time to sign up and start training for the Seattle to Portland (STP) bicycle ride. Bicyclists - time to sign up and start training for the Seattle to Portland (STP) bicycle ride.





It will be held in person this year from Saturday, July 16, 2022 - 5:00am to Sunday, July 17, 2022 - 7:00pm.





Vaccination proof is required for all participants.





The full ride is two days, 200 miles, through both rural and urban environments. There is a one-day option.





Information and sign up here