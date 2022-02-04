ESL classes available at the Senior Center

Friday, February 4, 2022

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is offering a weekly English as a Second Language class. 

This is an informal one-hour class for those who’d like to improve their ESL skills, and is offered free of charge. 

Teachers Tessa and Doug Machle have many years of experience and make class sessions fun and varied. 

Focus is on conversation and listening skills, with vocabulary and grammar as needed. 

All levels of ESL are welcome! 

The class is held every Tuesday morning at the Senior Center, from 10 - 11am. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated and boosted (proof of vaccination must be provided). 

We wear masks and keep a safe distance during all class sessions. 

If you are interested, or know someone who might want to give this a try, please contact the Center at 206-365-1537 for more information, and to register.



