DECA recognizes King's High School chapter for outstanding school-based enterprise

Weston Campbell, left, and Miller Mann are 11th grade students at King's





A school-based enterprise managed by two DECA students at King's High School has been awarded with "Gold Level" certification and will be recognized at DECA's upcoming International Career Development Conference in Atlanta.









Stated one of the DECA judges in response to Miller’s and Weston’s presentation: “I just had the pleasure of judging the SBE submission on The Market... WOW. Very impressed with how these kids adapted, stayed flexible, enhanced their vision and kept the focus positive while they faced numerous challenges. A wonderful story, and one that was presented beautifully.”

King's H.S. DECA Chapter Advisor Marian Morris added:





“I am so impressed with the perseverance and tenacity of Miller and Weston. This year has been one challenge after another, and these two young men have met each challenge with a positive attitude. Their problem-solving skills and creativity are reflected in The Market’s success this year.”

By way of their Gold Level certification, Mann and Campbell are pre-qualified for DECA’s international competition, which will be held in Atlanta April 23-27, 2022. Other King’s H.S. DECA students will have an opportunity to qualify at the upcoming state competition in Bellevue March 3-5.



King's Schools provides an exemplary Christian education that serves the needs of students with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. King's serves students from preschool through grade 12 on a 56-acre campus in Shoreline and is part of the CRISTA Ministries Family, joined by CRISTA Camps, CRISTA Media, CRISTA Senior Living and World Concern.

School-based enterprises, or “SBE’s”, are entrepreneurial operations managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate marketing, finance, hospitality and management under the direction of DECA chapter advisors.