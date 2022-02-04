Overnight concrete repairs on I-5 in King County begin next week in Shoreline

Due to schedule conflicts with neighboring projects, the WSDOT contract to replace concrete panels at various locations on I-5 between Tukwila and Shoreline was delayed one week. Work will start up Monday, February 7, 2022.





Nightly lane closures on I-5 will be used to complete the work. Lanes will begin closing as early as 8pm in some areas, potentially reducing one direction of the highway to a single lane by midnight. All lanes will reopen early the next morning.





WSDOT made temporary repairs last summer Crews will sawcut and excavate the existing damaged pavement, then pour new concrete panels. Many of the 46 concrete panels due to be replaced are located in the Shoreline area.









The best way to track closure locations and times is by using the WSDOT real-time travel map or downloading the WSDOT mobile app. These panels were damaged last year when extreme heat caused the pavement to expand and crack. WSDOT maintenance teams patched these areas, but those repairs were meant to be temporary. This work is weather-dependent and will likely be rescheduled if there is rain in the forecast.





The concrete supplier for this job is Nation’s Mini Mix, which is a mix-on-site concrete operation. They’re unaffected by the ongoing concrete drivers' strike.







