Join a Community Climate Conversation to help shape Shoreline's Climate Action Plan

Are you concerned about how climate change is impacting Shoreline?

Do you want to help shape local solutions?





This March, the City of Shoreline invites you to join a series of Community Climate Conversations to share your ideas, concerns, and priorities for Shoreline's Climate Action Plan update









March 2, 2022: Walk, Ride, Roll and Plug – Decarbonizing Shoreline’s Transportation: Join this event to discuss ways the City can support low-carbon ways of getting around like walking, biking, public transit, electric vehicles, micro-mobility, and more. March 16, 2022: Keeping Warm, Staying Cool - Achieving Carbon-Neutral Buildings and Energy Join this event to discuss strategies to decarbonize our homes and buildings such as electric heat pumps, green building, efficiency programs, and distributed renewable energy production. We will also discuss actions related to recycling, composting, and consumption. March 30, 2022: Fostering Community Resilience, Capturing Carbon in Trees and Ecosystems Join this double-header session to discuss strategies to prepare our community for climate impacts like hotter summer days, drought, wildfire smoke and increased flooding. We’ll also discuss this discuss ways the City can support our urban forest and create healthy, carbon-rich ecosystems.

Register for each session you'd like to attend



For language interpretation or accommodation, please contact



The City of Shoreline is updating its Climate Action Plan to reduce emissions and protect our community from climate impacts. Each interactive, online event will cover a different topic and participants will be able to discuss specific climate action strategies related to each. Events will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm on Zoom. We welcome your participation in one or all events! For language interpretation or accommodation, please contact creed@shorelinewa.gov at least seven days prior to the event.





Most of Shoreline’s contributions to climate change come from driving gasoline or diesel vehicles and from using natural gas in our homes and buildings.





The Climate Action Plan (CAP) will identify key actions the City can take to reduce community-wide emissions in these and other sectors. The CAP will also include actions to prepare our community for climate impacts like wildfire smoke, hotter summer days, summer drought, and heavier winter rainfall.



