Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center Valentine's Fudge Sale

Wednesday, February 9, 2022


The Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Holiday fudge sale was so popular we are bringing it back for Valentine's Day. 

The perfect gift for your sweetheart. Or for yourself.

Pickup is February 10, 11 and 14, 2022 (Thursday, Friday, and Monday) from 10am - 2pm at the Senior Center 18560 1st Ave NE #1

Hurry in, we sold out last time.

Classic and walnut. $8 for one - $15 for two - $20 for three




