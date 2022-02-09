UW Bothell welcomes Rebecca Ehrlichman Blume as vice chancellor for Advancement

Rebecca Ehrlichman Blume BOTHELL, Washington — The University of Washington Bothell has named Rebecca Ehrlichman Blume as its new vice chancellor for Advancement effective April 1. BOTHELL, Washington — The University of Washington Bothell has named Rebecca Ehrlichman Blume as its new vice chancellor for Advancement effective April 1.

“Rebecca is well prepared to assume the mantle of advancement leadership for the Bothell campus,” said Chancellor Kristin Esterberg.

“Over more than 15 years in the field, she has consistently been in service to organizations that promote opportunity, equity and justice.”









“I’m excited to join the UW Bothell team and look forward to contributing to the important work being done to increase student access to an amazing UW educational experience,” she said “It will be an honor to join Chancellor Esterberg and the Advancement team as we — together — continue telling UW Bothell’s unique story, inspire private support and build upon the strong sense of community among alumni and partners.”

About



UW Bothell’s commitment to increasing access to a UW education extends well beyond admissions. It also includes offering evening, offsite, online, hybrid and certificate programs that help make it possible for more students to pursue higher education.



She led the school's $50 million campaign focused on increasing student access through scholarships and a $25 million remodel of the school's historic 1902 building. A UW alumnus, Blume received her master's in public administration from the school in 2010.





Blume has been the assistant dean for Mission Advancement and Engagement at UW’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance for more than seven years. She oversaw the school’s community engagement, marketing and communications, fund development and strategic partnerships.