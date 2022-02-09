Registration is open for 2022 Art Adventure Camps with ShoreLake Arts

Wednesday, February 9, 2022


With 19 options, including half days, full days, mornings, afternoons, Winter, Spring, and Summer, as well as a huge variety of awesome themes, you are bound to find the right camps for your child!

Search for camps and register at www.shorelakearts.org/camps-2022

Upcoming Camps for Ages 6-10:

Everyone is an Artist
Turning Concepts into Creations
Dates: February 21-25, 2022
Times: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Ages: 6-10
Price: ($425.00) $375.00 ($50 off now through Feb. 16!)

Palette Power
Paint like History's Superheroes of Art
Dates: April 25-29, 2022
Times: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Ages: 6-10
Price: $425.00

Camps are held in person at the ShoreLake Arts Classroom inside the Shoreline Center. You can find a map, camp itineraries, policies, FAQ's, COVID-19 protocols, and more at the Art Adventures web page

And don't forget to check out the discounts for siblings and members! Don't delay! These camps fill up quickly!

REGISTER NOW



