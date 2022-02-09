Shoreline resident named to Dean's List at George Fox University

Abby Wall of Shoreline was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester. NEWBERG, ORE. (February 8, 2022) -was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester.





Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.





Wall is a freshman majoring in nursing.





George Fox University is classified by U.S. News and World Report as a "Best National University." More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.











