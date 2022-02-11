Shoreline Schools' levies easily pass at 69% and 71%
Friday, February 11, 2022
The two Shoreline School District levies have easily passed with the education and resources levy at 69.49% and the technology levy at 71%.
Votes are still being counted. If Shoreline's education levy goes up half a percentage point we will join Mercer Island, Seattle, and Vashon Island in the 70% group.
The only King county levies that seem to be failing are in Fife, and Riverview has a squeaker at 50.98.
King county school districts on the February ballot:
- Bellevue 61.08
- Enumclaw 51.23
- Federal Way 56.79 and 52.32
- Fife 47.58 and 48.76
- Kent 53.3
- Lake Washington 58 and 59 and 56
- Mercer Island 72 and 71
- Northshore 61 and 62 and 62 (the levies also passing in Snohomish county)
- Renton 62 and 63
- Riverview 50.98 and 54.12
- Seattle 78.5 and 78.79
- Shoreline 69 and 71
- Snoqualmie Valley 58 and 59
- Vashon Island 70
Our neighbors in Woodway precincts (Snohomish county) voted Yes:
- Precinct WOODWAY 1 61.69%
- Precinct WOODWAY 2 53.39%
Overall the Edmonds school district (Snohomish county) Prop 1 is passing with 62%
0 comments:
Post a Comment