Shoreline Schools' levies easily pass at 69% and 71%

The two Shoreline School District levies have easily passed with the education and resources levy at 69.49% and the technology levy at 71%.





Votes are still being counted. If Shoreline's education levy goes up half a percentage point we will join Mercer Island, Seattle, and Vashon Island in the 70% group.





The only King county levies that seem to be failing are in Fife, and Riverview has a squeaker at 50.98.





King county school districts on the February ballot:

Bellevue 61.08

Enumclaw 51.23

Federal Way 56.79 and 52.32

Fife 47.58 and 48.76

Kent 53.3

Lake Washington 58 and 59 and 56

Mercer Island 72 and 71

Northshore 61 and 62 and 62 (the levies also passing in Snohomish county)

Renton 62 and 63

Riverview 50.98 and 54.12

Seattle 78.5 and 78.79

Shoreline 69 and 71

Snoqualmie Valley 58 and 59

Vashon Island 70

Our neighbors in Woodway precincts (Snohomish county) voted Yes: