Shoreline Schools' levies easily pass at 69% and 71%

Friday, February 11, 2022

The two Shoreline School District levies have easily passed with the education and resources levy at 69.49% and the technology levy at 71%.

Votes are still being counted. If Shoreline's education levy goes up half a percentage point we will join Mercer Island, Seattle, and Vashon Island in the 70% group.

The only King county levies that seem to be failing are in Fife, and Riverview has a squeaker at 50.98. 

King county school districts on the February ballot:
  • Bellevue 61.08
  • Enumclaw 51.23
  • Federal Way 56.79 and 52.32
  • Fife 47.58 and 48.76
  • Kent 53.3
  • Lake Washington 58 and 59 and 56
  • Mercer Island 72 and 71
  • Northshore 61 and 62 and 62 (the levies also passing in Snohomish county)
  • Renton 62 and 63
  • Riverview 50.98 and 54.12
  • Seattle 78.5 and 78.79
  • Shoreline 69 and 71
  • Snoqualmie Valley 58 and 59
  • Vashon Island 70
Our neighbors in Woodway precincts (Snohomish county) voted Yes: 
  • Precinct WOODWAY 1 61.69% 
  • Precinct WOODWAY 2 53.39% 
Overall the Edmonds school district (Snohomish county) Prop 1 is passing with 62%


Posted by DKH at 2:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  