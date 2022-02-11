Shoreline property owners may be eligible for $2000 to build a rain garden

Friday, February 11, 2022

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline
Soil is a natural sponge. It soaks water into the ground and naturally filters out pollution. 

If you build a rain garden, plant natives, or plant a tree in your yard, you can help this natural sponge soak up rainwater, reduce flooding, and filter out pollution from roads, driveways and parking lots.

Shoreline property owners may be eligible for up to $2000 to install a new rain garden or native landscaping. 

Posted by DKH at 2:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  