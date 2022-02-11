Shoreline property owners may be eligible for $2000 to build a rain garden
Friday, February 11, 2022
|Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline
If you build a rain garden, plant natives, or plant a tree in your yard, you can help this natural sponge soak up rainwater, reduce flooding, and filter out pollution from roads, driveways and parking lots.
Shoreline property owners may be eligible for up to $2000 to install a new rain garden or native landscaping.
Learn more at www.shorelinewa.gov/soakitup
