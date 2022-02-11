Jobs: Center for Human Services - Clinician

Clinical therapist





We are seeking for a therapist who is excited to join our team. The therapist in this position will work with dynamic team of therapists to provide quality mental health therapy to children, youth, adults, and families in Snohomish County. This therapist will participate in program development and evaluation of mental health program. Full time is preferred. This position is in our Edmonds office. Salary range is $25.00- $29.32 per hour, depending on experience and licensure.







Master’s degree in Human Services/ Behavioral Sciences or related field

Current Agency Affiliated, Associate, or Fully Licensed MSW, MFT or MHC professional in Washington State

One or more years clinical experience working with children and families

Valid Washington State Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Experience navigating different systems (schools/families)

Experience working with trauma issues

Excellent organizational/administrative skills with good computer skills

Commitment to confronting racism, sexism, heterosexism, and other discriminatory practices

Demonstrate commitment to diversity, cultural relevancy, and inclusion

Engage in on-going self-exploration and growth related to race, power, and privilege

Has a passion for working in community mental health with marginalized and vulnerable groups of people

Ability to work cooperatively as part of a team

Ability to adapt to change

Sense of humor CHS is a non-profit organization with a great work environment, including staff who are passionate about and dedicated to the community. If you want to join an established organization at a time of growth and transformation, this is the place.



To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org. Full job description can be found on website at www.chs-nw.org

Want to join an innovative community-based organization? If you value social justice, are committed to providing quality services, and are not afraid of challenges, we want to talk with you. Center for Human Services (CHS) is currently seeking the right clinician to join our team. We offer our staff an EXCELLENT benefit package which includes fully paid health, vision, dental, pharmacy, life, and long-term disability insurance, as well as a generous leave package.