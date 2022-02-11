Jobs: Center for Human Services - Clinician
Clinical therapist
Want to join an innovative community-based organization? If you value social justice, are committed to providing quality services, and are not afraid of challenges, we want to talk with you. Center for Human Services (CHS) is currently seeking the right clinician to join our team. We offer our staff an EXCELLENT benefit package which includes fully paid health, vision, dental, pharmacy, life, and long-term disability insurance, as well as a generous leave package.
We are seeking for a therapist who is excited to join our team. The therapist in this position will work with dynamic team of therapists to provide quality mental health therapy to children, youth, adults, and families in Snohomish County. This therapist will participate in program development and evaluation of mental health program. Full time is preferred. This position is in our Edmonds office. Salary range is $25.00- $29.32 per hour, depending on experience and licensure.
Job Requirements:
- Master’s degree in Human Services/ Behavioral Sciences or related field
- Current Agency Affiliated, Associate, or Fully Licensed MSW, MFT or MHC professional in Washington State
- One or more years clinical experience working with children and families
- Valid Washington State Driver’s License and reliable transportation
- Experience navigating different systems (schools/families)
- Experience working with trauma issues
- Excellent organizational/administrative skills with good computer skills
- Commitment to confronting racism, sexism, heterosexism, and other discriminatory practices
- Demonstrate commitment to diversity, cultural relevancy, and inclusion
- Engage in on-going self-exploration and growth related to race, power, and privilege
- Has a passion for working in community mental health with marginalized and vulnerable groups of people
- Ability to work cooperatively as part of a team
- Ability to adapt to change
- Sense of humor
To apply, send resume and cover letter to jobopportunities@chs-nw.org. Full job description can be found on website at www.chs-nw.org
