Learn the basics of crime scene investigation in Shoreline Community College class

Friday, February 11, 2022

REGISTER NOW for "Fingerprints and Forensics" on February 23rd!

Learn the basics of crime scene investigation with Lynne Dean, a retired Latent Fingerprint Examiner with the King County Sheriff’s Office. 

Hands-on exercises at home will give you a “feel” for working with evidence. Discover how to distinguish fact from fiction on your favorite CSI-style TV shows.

One online session, February 23, 2022 from 6:00 – 9:00pm. 

Shoreline Community College continuing education.

Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  