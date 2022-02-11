Learn the basics of crime scene investigation in Shoreline Community College class
Learn the basics of crime scene investigation with Lynne Dean, a retired Latent Fingerprint Examiner with the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Hands-on exercises at home will give you a “feel” for working with evidence. Discover how to distinguish fact from fiction on your favorite CSI-style TV shows.
One online session, February 23, 2022 from 6:00 – 9:00pm.
Shoreline Community College continuing education.
$35 Register here
