Seattle Dance Fitness’s new Shoreline location instructs social distancing classes with mind, body positive message

“I just thought, well, if adults are having fun doing non-performative dance for fitness dance fun, kids are probably going to want to do it too,” Gleason said.

“It was really popular,” she said. “We did follow-along songs, we did a game, a little bit of choreography, and we did free dancing.”

“I couldn’t be in schools anymore, so I quickly switched all of my programming onto Zoom, teaching out of my house, with some other instructors as well. In the meantime, for the adult program, I started renting space in a couple of different studios around town,” Gleason said.

“I'm a Shoreline mom. And so, it worked. The location and the space and everything was kind of perfect,” Gleason said about the new studio.





Angela Agustin, adult dance fitness student, enjoying class at the new studio. Photo by Karen Rowe. Seattle Dance Fitness offers classes for all ages. For toddlers 1 to 4 years old, there are move and grow sessions, where they have fun with props, games, and music. Elementary and middle school kids can join the hip-hop kids dance fitness classes. In these sessions, students dance and move to the top hip-hop and pop hits, often called a kids' dance party Seattle Dance Fitness offers classes for all ages. For toddlers 1 to 4 years old, there are move and grow sessions, where they have fun with props, games, and music. Elementary and middle school kids can join the hip-hop kids dance fitness classes. In these sessions, students dance and move to the top hip-hop and pop hits, often called a kids' dance party



Raphael Laprade is a member with two daughters who attend classes at Seattle Dance Fitness.



“They like the pop hip-hop feel to it, and the fact that they’re learning the moves too, and choreography. They love hip-hop kids,” Laprade said about the class. Raphael Laprade is a member with two daughters who attend classes at Seattle Dance Fitness.“They like the pop hip-hop feel to it, and the fact that they’re learning the moves too, and choreography. They love hip-hop kids,” Laprade said about the class.





Guests participating in a kid’s dance birthday party at the Seattle Dance Fitness studio.

Photo by Ellie Greene Photography.

To ensure all students’ safety during classes, dance instructors are fully vaccinated, and all in-person attendees over age 12 must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. All state regulated COVID-19 policies must be followed, including wearing masks indoors. Luckily, the dance studio has a large garage door that helps keep the room ventilated.



“The big garage door is just amazing,” Laprade said, “and even with or without a pandemic, you know, it just gets that air flowing.”

Guest instructor Camille Neilsen instructing a Seattle Dance Fitness class. The garage door is left open during classes to ventilate the studio. Photo by Karen Rowe.





“Seattle Dance Fitness is like the community,” Laprade said. “It's like you come in and we're all just best friends and just supportive, so that coupled with the best workout is gold.”

Gleason holds events at her dance studio, like movie nights, night markets, fundraisers, and of course, clean clubbing nights. Last December, Seattle Dance Fitness partnered with



“I think we ended up driving about 5,000 different tampons and pads to them by collecting them at the studio. We also did a cash donation for them,” Gleason said.

Gleason often has guest instructors for members. This February, Latina dance instructor



The class covers different booty movements, such as twerk, Brazilian Funk, Latin rhythms, African rhythms, Caribbean rhythms, and North American rhythms. Villalobos wants students to feel comfortable in their bodies.



Seattle Dance Fitness shows love and support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Staff (l-r) Kim Oliver, Ruben Pereya, Jessica Gleason, Karen Rowe.

Photo by Bronwen Houck Photography at the Olympic Sculpture Park.

“My main goal is to break the stigma around women's bodies and that's where I feel like most of my work comes from,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos said her classes empower women while connecting with their bodies in their own way.



“But it's most gratifying to me to fight the patriarchy through our bodies and taking back ownership of it,” Villalobos said. “So, my main work comes from helping people heal, primarily women, but it's open to anybody -- he, she, they – because we hold a lot of trauma in our pelvic bowl, in our body and especially women. We hold a lot of trauma in our womb.” Seattle Dance Fitness instructors (l-r) Karen Rowe, Ruben Pereya, Jessica Gleason, Lisa Otness, Kim Oliver. Photo by Bronwen Houck Photography.

More information about Seattle Dance Fitness at



Contact



New Studio Address:

1501 N 200th St, Warehouse A, Shoreline, WA 98133

Located just south of Costco Shoreline.

