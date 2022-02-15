Shorecrest wrestlers head to State
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Shorecrest wrestling team 2022
By Sean Rhodes
|Thomas Rhodes, Champion 145lbs
Congratulations to the Highlanders heading off to the Tacoma Dome for the State Championships next weekend!
|Joseph Martinez, 5th, 120lbs
- George Fernandez (Junior) - 113lbs - 4th place
- Joseph Martinez (Junior) - 120lbs - 5th place
- Thomas Rhodes (Senior) - 145lbs - Champion
- Peter Grimm (Sophomore) - 160lbs - 5th place
|George Fernandez, 4th 113lbs
The “fire in the belly” award at the 3A Region 3 tournament in Tacoma on Saturday goes to George Fernandez.
George qualified for regionals last week at 3rd place in the district tournament and didn’t have a great seed starting out. He lost his second match, which put him in the consolation bracket. Undeterred, George fought his way through five back to back matches against highly ranked opponents (winning one match in overtime) and qualified for state at 4th place!
