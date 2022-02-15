Shorecrest wrestlers head to State

Congratulations to the Highlanders heading off to the Tacoma Dome for the State Championships next weekend!

George Fernandez (Junior) - 113lbs - 4th place

Joseph Martinez (Junior) - 120lbs - 5th place

Thomas Rhodes (Senior) - 145lbs - Champion

Peter Grimm (Sophomore) - 160lbs - 5th place

Four Scot wrestlers punched their ticket to state Monday at the 3A region 3 tournament at Foss HS in Tacoma:George qualified for regionals last week at 3rd place in the district tournament and didn’t have a great seed starting out. He lost his second match, which put him in the consolation bracket. Undeterred, George fought his way through five back to back matches against highly ranked opponents (winning one match in overtime) and qualified for state at 4th place!