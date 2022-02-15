Shorecrest wrestlers head to State

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Shorecrest wrestling team 2022

By Sean Rhodes

Thomas Rhodes, Champion 145lbs

Congratulations to the Highlanders heading off to the Tacoma Dome for the State Championships next weekend!

Joseph Martinez, 5th, 120lbs
Four Scot wrestlers punched their ticket to state Monday at the 3A region 3 tournament at Foss HS in Tacoma:

  • George Fernandez (Junior) - 113lbs - 4th place
  • Joseph Martinez (Junior) - 120lbs - 5th place
  • Thomas Rhodes (Senior) - 145lbs - Champion
  • Peter Grimm (Sophomore) - 160lbs - 5th place

George Fernandez, 4th 113lbs

The “fire in the belly” award at the 3A Region 3 tournament in Tacoma on Saturday goes to George Fernandez.

George qualified for regionals last week at 3rd place in the district tournament and didn’t have a great seed starting out. He lost his second match, which put him in the consolation bracket. Undeterred, George fought his way through five back to back matches against highly ranked opponents (winning one match in overtime) and qualified for state at 4th place!

Peter Grimm, 5th 160lbs



Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  