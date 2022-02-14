Lantern Festival held at local businesses in North City Business District

The lion dance brings good fortune and chases away evil spirits

By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Mike Remarcke





Musicians performed





ShoreLake Arts sponsored the Lantern Festival Saturday, February 12, 2022 with a Lion Dance and Kung Fu Show at Monka Brewing Co . and Uplift Climbing on 15th NE in Shoreline just south of NE 175th.





Kung fu class presentation

Lion Dances are traditionally performed at festivals or big occasions to bring good fortune and chase away evil spirits. The Lion Dance is one of the most important Chinese New Year traditions. It is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year. Lion Dances are traditionally performed at festivals or big occasions to bring good fortune and chase away evil spirits. The Lion Dance is one of the most important Chinese New Year traditions. It is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year.





Children at the festival learned a few kung fu moves





This special performance took place on Saturday afternoon and was followed by music from local artist Jeannie Rak at Monka Brewing Co.





ShoreLake Arts helped visitors with paper lanterns

ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline teamed up with artist Hua Zhang to create an at-home paper lantern template. ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline teamed up with artist Hua Zhang to create an at-home paper lantern template.





"They look amazing, are fun to make, and are a great way to learn about a long-standing Lunar New Year tradition."





Many people stopped by the ShoreLake Arts booth to create their own paper lantern.





Monka's patio was decorated with lanterns

Visitors enjoyed the lanterns, artwork by local Asian and Asian diaspora artists, and grabbed a bite to eat from the local restaurants and food truck. Visitors enjoyed the lanterns, artwork by local Asian and Asian diaspora artists, and grabbed a bite to eat from the local restaurants and food truck.















