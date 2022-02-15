Shoreline Mayor and City Manager are featured guests at ELNA Zoom meeting Tuesday to discuss the city's response to COVID-19

Tuesday, February 15, 2022


The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will hold their regular 3rd Tuesday meeting February 15, 2022 at 7pm on Zoom.

Guest speakers are Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully and City Manager Debbie Tarry, who will discuss the city's response to the COVID-19 epidemic over the past two years and what they see for the future.

The link for the meeting is available upon request to ELNABoard@gmail.com



