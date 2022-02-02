Metro launches Lynnwood Link survey, seeks mobility board members
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
|The Sound Transit stations will open in 2024.
Will you be able to get to them?
In 2024, Sound Transit Link light rail will open four new stations connecting Northgate to Lynnwood. A fifth station will open on the extension in 2025.
The Lynnwood Link Connections project will deliver updated bus service that complements the new light rail stations.
To best serve nearby communities, they are reaching out to residents in Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, North Seattle, and Shoreline for their thoughts.
A core component of planning new transit opportunities is improving mobility and access for historically underserved populations.
Here are some great opportunities to help shape the future of transit in northwest King County through Lynnwood Link Connections:
Interested in the Mobility Board? We’re looking for people who:
More information about the Lynnwood Link extension is available on the Sound Transit website.
We want our Mobility Board to equitably represent groups of people who have historically been left out of decision-making related to transit and who are disproportionately affected by these decisions.
- Take a survey about your transit needs.
- Apply to join the Mobility Board (a paid leadership opportunity) and advise Metro on community engagement and the best ways to update our transit network.
- Look for Metro out in your community or sign up to receive project alerts.
- Live, work, and/or travel within northwest King County.
- Are a transit rider or a potential transit rider.
- Bring a perspective as an individual (not as an organization).
- Are interested in drawing connections between racial equity, transportation issues, and access to opportunities.
We strongly encourage people with the following identities and lived experiences to apply: Black, Indigenous, and People of Color; immigrants and refugees; people who speak languages other than English; residents who are low-income or no-income; and people with disabilities.
The webpage, survey and mobility board application are available in 10 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Korean, Russian, Japanese, Tagalog, Somali, Vietnamese and Amharic.
Questions? Prefer the application be emailed or mailed to you? Contact the Lynnwood Link Connections team at haveasay@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-1939.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
- Elaine Porterfield, PIO, King County Metro, 206-316-6507
- John Gallagher, PIO, Sound Transit, 206-689-4980
- Monica Spain, Communications, Community Transit, 425-521-5270
