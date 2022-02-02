Shoreline students named to the St. Olaf College Dean's List
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (February 1, 2022) - The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR(s) (if listed), PARENTS
Shoreline, WA
- Kaili Jacobsen, Sociology/Anthropology and Biology, Jeffrey and Geraldine Jacobsen
- Bonnie Paulson, Nursing, Thomas Paulson and Lisa McNeill
- Megan Peery, Robin Peery and Reiner Peery
