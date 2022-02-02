Shoreline students named to the St. Olaf College Dean's List

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (February 1, 2022) - The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.









Shoreline, WA

Kaili Jacobsen , Sociology/Anthropology and Biology, Jeffrey and Geraldine Jacobsen

, Sociology/Anthropology and Biology, Jeffrey and Geraldine Jacobsen Bonnie Paulson , Nursing, Thomas Paulson and Lisa McNeill

, Nursing, Thomas Paulson and Lisa McNeill Megan Peery, Robin Peery and Reiner Peery HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR(s) (if listed), PARENTS





One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.









The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.