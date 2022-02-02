Buoy will measure underwater noise to assess risk to orcas
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Marine mammal scientists aboard the SoundGuardian, King County’s research vessel, deployed a buoy into Puget Sound that will measure the underwater noise from commercial and recreational vessels that pose multiple risks to southern resident orcas.
The pro bono study by SMRU Consulting – which conducts marine mammal research worldwide – will help increase the frequency and quality of reports of orca sightings provided to pilots of large vessels so they can voluntarily slow down or change course, reducing the amount of underway noise and preventing collisions.
Researchers chose to deploy the buoy during winter when orcas are regularly found in Puget Sound pursuing chinook and chum salmon. Orcas rely on their use of sound to hunt, communicate, navigate, and avoid danger which can be limited by noise generated from maritime activities.
Data on the presence of vessels and orcas will be transmitted to scientists in real time as well as recorded for future analysis.
“Our state-of-the-art research vessel is a valuable asset helping some of the world’s leading marine biologists work to protect southern resident orcas,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.
“The scientific research they produce will contribute to our collective mission to not only track the health of Puget Sound, but also ensure the survival of its marine life.”
