Buoy will measure underwater noise to assess risk to orcas

Marine mammal scientists aboard the SoundGuardian, King County’s research vessel, deployed a buoy into Puget Sound that will measure the underwater noise from commercial and recreational vessels that pose multiple risks to southern resident orcas.

The pro bono study by SMRU Consulting – which conducts marine mammal research worldwide – will help increase the frequency and quality of reports of orca sightings provided to pilots of large vessels so they can voluntarily slow down or change course, reducing the amount of underway noise and preventing collisions.



Researchers chose to deploy the buoy during winter when orcas are regularly found in Puget Sound pursuing chinook and chum salmon. Orcas rely on their use of sound to hunt, communicate, navigate, and avoid danger which can be limited by noise generated from maritime activities.



