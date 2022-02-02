Online class: Native Plants - Combining Beauty with Water Conservation

North City Water District is sponsoring a FREE Savvy Gardener class via Zoom on Thursday, February 24, 2022.





Our first class of the season is designed specifically for the Northwest Garden. Enjoy the sustainable beauty of Northwest native plants. Naturally suited to our wet winters / dry summers, discover these low-maintenance and water-saving wonders that add seasonal color to our yards.





Peggy Campbell shares favorites for sun, shade and part shade — along with tips to start them off right.



Thursday, February 24, 2022

6:30–8:00pm

Held ONLINE via Zoom



About Our Presenter:



Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening.





She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year!



