Online class: Native Plants - Combining Beauty with Water Conservation
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Our first class of the season is designed specifically for the Northwest Garden. Enjoy the sustainable beauty of Northwest native plants. Naturally suited to our wet winters / dry summers, discover these low-maintenance and water-saving wonders that add seasonal color to our yards.
|Peggy Campbell
Thursday, February 24, 2022
6:30–8:00pm
Held ONLINE via Zoom
About Our Presenter:
Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening.
She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year!
An ecoPRO Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional, her gardening roots include a Bachelor in Horticulture from Washington State University.
To register, email Theresa Harrington at theresah@northcitywater.org
Visit our website at FREE Savvy Gardener Class – Native Plants | North City Water District for more information.
