Applications due February 18 for Shoreline CityWise 2022

Have you ever wondered who maintains our roads? Or how the City creates a budget or plans for the future of our parks?





This series of nine informational sessions will provide participants an overview of City government and operations. CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students aged 16 and older in Shoreline.









We will hold classes Tuesdays from 7:00 to 8:30pm, March 1 through May 3. Classes will be held on Zoom. Participants must be willing to commit to attending all sessions. The application is available online and is due Friday, February 18 by 6:00pm. We will only accept online applications. We limit class size to 30 participants. Our goal is to have participants who are representative of the different parts of the City and its diverse populations. Applicants who are Shoreline residents will receive priority.









CityWise Schedule for 2022







We will send notices of acceptance Tuesday, February 22. If you have any questions, please contact Neighborhoods Coordinator Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov

The City of Shoreline is offering its popular CityWise Project online in 2022.