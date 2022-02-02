Applications due February 18 for Shoreline CityWise 2022

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Have you ever wondered who maintains our roads? Or how the City creates a budget or plans for the future of our parks?

The City of Shoreline is offering its popular CityWise Project online in 2022. 

This series of nine informational sessions will provide participants an overview of City government and operations. CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students aged 16 and older in Shoreline. 

We limit class size to 30 participants. Our goal is to have participants who are representative of the different parts of the City and its diverse populations. Applicants who are Shoreline residents will receive priority.

We will hold classes Tuesdays from 7:00 to 8:30pm, March 1 through May 3. Classes will be held on Zoom. Participants must be willing to commit to attending all sessions. The application is available online and is due Friday, February 18 by 6:00pm. We will only accept online applications.

We will send notices of acceptance Tuesday, February 22. If you have any questions, please contact Neighborhoods Coordinator Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov.

CityWise Schedule for 2022



Posted by DKH at 1:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  