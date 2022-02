Each semester the Office of the Provost of Chapman University publishes a list of students honored for their academic excellence. Academic excellence is measured by maintaining a 3.600 GPA or higher in at least 12 credits of residence course work taken for a letter grade.

Isabel Brown - parents Jeff and Michelle Brown of Shoreline, WA

Samantha Combs - parents Scott and Jennifer Combs of Shoreline, WA

The following students have been named to the Provost's List for the Fall 2021 Semester. Both are 2020 grads of Shorewood High School.Shoreline