Shoreline student named to Dean's List at Northeastern University

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Northeastern University, Boston
The Dean's List, or honors list, is issued at the end of each fall and spring semester at Northeastern University in Boston.

The requirements to be on the dean's list are a 3.500 grade-point average (GPA) or higher and a minimum load of four courses or 16 semester hours.

Shoreline

Nathaniel Philbrick, freshman, Major: Cybersecurity,  Parents Susan Chang and Russ Philbrick



