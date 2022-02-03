Shoreline student named to Dean's List at Northeastern University

Northeastern University, Boston

The Dean's List, or honors list, is issued at the end of each fall and spring semester at Northeastern University in Boston.





The requirements to be on the dean's list are a 3.500 grade-point average (GPA) or higher and a minimum load of four courses or 16 semester hours.





Shoreline





Nathaniel Philbrick, freshman, Major: Cybersecurity, Parents Susan Chang and Russ Philbrick







