Letter to the Editor: New Sidewalk Discussion at the Shoreline City Council Meeting Feb 7
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Many residents are concerned about the new sidewalk widths in the upcoming installations.
5th Ave NE (between NE 175th to NE 182nd Ct).
The approved design has 6’ wide sidewalks along both sides of a narrow street and will necessitate the removal of 23 tall, mature trees. If the 23 mature trees are removed, the character and the look of 5th Ave NE will be significantly changed.
20th Ave NW (between NW 190th and NW 195th St.)
The proposed design will have a 10’ wide shared use sidewalk along one side of the street. There are a number of significant trees at risk including 3 in the City right-of-way that are located across from the entrance to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
There are concerns about the new sidewalk to be designed for Westminster Way N (N 145th to N 153rd) in 2022 and the remaining eight additional sidewalks approved.
In 2018 the New Sidewalk Program was narrowly approved by 52% of the vote. The 0.2% sales tax increase over 20 years pays for these sidewalks. At the time of the vote the sidewalk width in the then current Shoreline Engineering Development Manual was 5’ wide. In 2021 sidewalk widths were changed to a minimum of 6'wide. Many voters who approved the new sidewalks did not know the sidewalk widths would increase.
Help protect the character of our neighborhoods and our trees. Email the City Council, council@shorelinewa.gov, or make a public comment to the Council on February 7th www.shorelinewa.gov/government/council-meetings/
Carla Carroll
Shoreline
