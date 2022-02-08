LFP Council to hear presentation on Creek Riparian Restoration Thursday

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Riparian restoration at McAleer Creek
Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
The Lake Forest Park City Council, in their work session Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 6pm, will hear a King Conservation District presentation on Creek Riparian Restoration from Michael Lasecki, Senior Resource Specialist, Forest Stewardship.

