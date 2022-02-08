Driftwood Players present: Holmes and Watson by Jeffrey Hatcher

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed.





The world knows the great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis Professor Moriarty.





But as Holmes’ body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have come forward since to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Dr. Watson to disprove them.





Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland.





Now Watson must discover if one of the mad men is the real Sherlock Holmes.





Directed by Curtis Rawls and featuring the acting talents of Mark Velednitsky, Tod Harrick, Trent Latta, Jeremy Moller, Joe Wheeler, Tom Stewart, Sonja Usher, Esha More, and John Dugaw.





The design team includes Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Rob Falk (Lighting Designer), Arian Smit (Sound Designer), and Diane Johnston (Costume Designer). James Lyle is coaching dialects. Katie Soulé is Production Manager, assisted by Brian Fletcher. Jennifer Nielsen is Stage Manager, and Malene Hundley is Assistant Director.





WHEN: March 4-27, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.

TICKETS: $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military. Available online here: : $28 General; $25 Jr/Sr/Military. Available online here: https://edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org/shows-tickets/ or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.

Holmes and Watson By Jeffrey Hatcher

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York





Special thanks to our show sponsor, Beresford Booth, PLLC, as well as our season sponsors Templar Financial Services, Rick Steves’ Europe, and Windermere Real Estate Edmonds.





About Edmonds Driftwood Players: Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.















