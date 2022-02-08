LFP Council to consider three resolutions and one ordinance at Thursday meeting
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Resolution 1836/Creating a Climate Committee (introduction and discussion)
Resolution 1837/Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreements with ShoreLake Arts and Glacial Cryotherapy, LLC (introduction and discussion)
Resolution 1838/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign Interlocal Agreement for Dispatch/Records Management Services with the Bothell Police Department
Ordinance 1235/Amending Chapters 18.08, Definitions; and Sections 18.50.050, Accessory Dwelling Units and 18.50.060, Accessory Structures and Buildings, of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (discussion)
Full agenda and links to documents here
Please note, this link works for both the Work Session (6:00pm) and Regular Meeting (7:00pm).
When: Feb 10, 2022 6:00 PM (Work Session) and 7:00 PM (Regular Meeting)
Topic: City Council Work Session (6:00 p.m.) and Regular Meeting (7:00 p.m.) - 2/10/2022
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82719930895
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
