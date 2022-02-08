LFP Council to consider three resolutions and one ordinance at Thursday meeting

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

At their virtual meeting on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7pm, the Lake Forest Park City Council will consider the following Ordinances and Resolutions:

Resolution 1836/Creating a Climate Committee (introduction and discussion) 

Resolution 1837/Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreements with ShoreLake Arts and Glacial Cryotherapy, LLC (introduction and discussion) 

Resolution 1838/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign Interlocal Agreement for Dispatch/Records Management Services with the Bothell Police Department

Ordinance 1235/Amending Chapters 18.08, Definitions; and Sections 18.50.050, Accessory Dwelling Units and 18.50.060, Accessory Structures and Buildings, of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (discussion)

Full agenda and links to documents here

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

Please note, this link works for both the Work Session (6:00pm) and Regular Meeting (7:00pm).

When: Feb 10, 2022 6:00 PM (Work Session) and 7:00 PM (Regular Meeting)
Topic: City Council Work Session (6:00 p.m.) and Regular Meeting (7:00 p.m.) - 2/10/2022

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82719930895



Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  