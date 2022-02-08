Shorewood wrestling teams represent their school well at post-season

Sophomore Owen Mulder brought home a 2nd place medal at 106lbs, Junior Isaac VanHorn took 3rd at 145lbs, Senior RJ Buchheit placed 4th at 195lbs, and Junior Milan Johnson placed 3rd at 285lbs.





In addition to the Regional Qualifiers, Shorewood’s Masa Taura at 120lbs, James Nottingham at 138lbs and Ahmed Abdeen at 160lbs each just missed the podium and will be alternates next weekend.



The girls went to “Sub-Regionals” with only 6 wrestlers and placed 9th out of 30 teams. “Sub-regionals” represents one eighth of all the high schools in the state and Shorewood had the ninth largest team at the tournament.





Coach Clark Norton with girls team





Shorewood was led by a quartet of juniors who all got at least one pin, including Fiona Blair at 110lbs who became the first “Sub-regional” champion in Shorewood history!





Fiona Blair, 1st @ 110lbs, became the first

“Sub-regional”champion in Shorewood history





Ultimately, the StormRays placed three of their 6 wrestlers in the top five placers to advance to Regionals.





Libby Norton, 3rd @ 100lbs

Freshman Libby Norton placed 3rd at 100lbs, Junior Fiona Blair placed 1st at 100lbs, and Junior Kiana Yoshimura placed 2nd at 190lbs, while Junior Abby Tveit placed 6th at 120lbs to be an alternate. Freshmanplaced 3rd at 100lbs, Juniorplaced 1st at 100lbs, and Juniorplaced 2nd at 190lbs, while Juniorplaced 6th at 120lbs to be an alternate.





Kiana Yoshimura, 2nd @190lbs

The girls team wrestles next weekend at Sedro-Wolley High School on Saturday, February 12, 2020. It is a 10-person bracket and the top five (5) placers advance to the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.



The boys wrestle next at the Regional Tournament at Foss High School in Tacoma on Saturday, February 12th. It will be a 12-person bracket and the top five (5) placers will advance to the Tacoma Dome. The girls team wrestles next weekend at Sedro-Wolley High School on Saturday, February 12, 2020. It is a 10-person bracket and the top five (5) placers advance to the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.The boys wrestle next at the Regional Tournament at Foss High School in Tacoma on Saturday, February 12th. It will be a 12-person bracket and the top five (5) placers will advance to the Tacoma Dome.





James Nottingham, Alternate @138lbs

Boy Qualifiers:

Owen Mulder 2nd

Quincy Laflin 1st

Isaac VanHorn 3rd

RJ Buchheit 4th

Hunter Tibodeau 1st

Milan Johnson 3rd

Boy Alternates (all 5th):

Masa Taura

James Nottingham

Ahmed Abdeen

Girl Qualifiers:

Libby Norton 3rd

Fiona Blair 1st

Kiana Yoshimura 2nd

Girl Alternate:

Abby Tveit 6th





