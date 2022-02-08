Shorewood wrestling teams represent their school well at post-season
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
|Hunter Tibodeau, 1st @ 195lbs
RJ Buchheit, 4th @ 195lbs
Story and photos by Clark Norton
The Shorewood wrestling program began their post-season this past weekend and did not fail to represent. While the boys wrestled at Edmonds-Woodway High School, the girls competed 32 miles away at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Both teams did better than expected and represented their school amazingly.
|Quincy Laflin, 1st @ 126lbs
The boys were led by their team captains Quincy Laflin and Hunter Tibodeau. Laflin at 126lbs and Tibodeau at 195lbs both won their first district titles.
|Owen Mulder, 2nd @106lbs
Sophomore Owen Mulder brought home a 2nd place medal at 106lbs, Junior Isaac VanHorn took 3rd at 145lbs, Senior RJ Buchheit placed 4th at 195lbs, and Junior Milan Johnson placed 3rd at 285lbs.
|Isaac VanHorn (in blue), 3rd @145lbs
In addition to the Regional Qualifiers, Shorewood’s Masa Taura at 120lbs, James Nottingham at 138lbs and Ahmed Abdeen at 160lbs each just missed the podium and will be alternates next weekend.
The girls went to “Sub-Regionals” with only 6 wrestlers and placed 9th out of 30 teams. “Sub-regionals” represents one eighth of all the high schools in the state and Shorewood had the ninth largest team at the tournament.
|Coach Clark Norton with girls team
Shorewood was led by a quartet of juniors who all got at least one pin, including Fiona Blair at 110lbs who became the first “Sub-regional” champion in Shorewood history!
|Fiona Blair, 1st @ 110lbs, became the first
“Sub-regional”champion in Shorewood history
Ultimately, the StormRays placed three of their 6 wrestlers in the top five placers to advance to Regionals.
|Libby Norton, 3rd @ 100lbs
Freshman Libby Norton placed 3rd at 100lbs, Junior Fiona Blair placed 1st at 100lbs, and Junior Kiana Yoshimura placed 2nd at 190lbs, while Junior Abby Tveit placed 6th at 120lbs to be an alternate.
|Kiana Yoshimura, 2nd @190lbs
The girls team wrestles next weekend at Sedro-Wolley High School on Saturday, February 12, 2020. It is a 10-person bracket and the top five (5) placers advance to the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
The boys wrestle next at the Regional Tournament at Foss High School in Tacoma on Saturday, February 12th. It will be a 12-person bracket and the top five (5) placers will advance to the Tacoma Dome.
|James Nottingham, Alternate @138lbs
Boy Qualifiers:
- Owen Mulder 2nd
- Quincy Laflin 1st
- Isaac VanHorn 3rd
- RJ Buchheit 4th
- Hunter Tibodeau 1st
- Milan Johnson 3rd
Boy Alternates (all 5th):
- Masa Taura
- James Nottingham
- Ahmed Abdeen
Girl Qualifiers:
- Libby Norton 3rd
- Fiona Blair 1st
- Kiana Yoshimura 2nd
Girl Alternate:
- Abby Tveit 6th
