Legislative Town Hall with 32nd District legislators on Wednesday
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Please join your 32nd Legislative District delegation—Sen. Jesse Salomon, Rep. Cindy Ryu, and Rep. Lauren Davis —for a virtual town hall on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6pm.
This is an important chance for us to hear about the issues that are important to you, and to answer your questions and concerns about the legislative session.
How to watch:
How to participate:
- View it on Facebook
- The live video link will be posted in the discussion tab of this event.
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feYLINxogzM
- Submit questions ahead of time: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L3VVW82
- Submit questions live during the event by leaving a question in the comment section on Facebook.
