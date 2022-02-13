Legislative Town Hall with 32nd District legislators on Wednesday

Please join your 32nd Legislative District delegation—Sen. Jesse Salomon, Rep. Cindy Ryu, and Rep. Lauren Davis —for a virtual town hall on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6pm.





This is an important chance for us to hear about the issues that are important to you, and to answer your questions and concerns about the legislative session.





How to watch:

View it on Facebook

The live video link will be posted in the discussion tab of this event.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feYLINxogzM

Submit questions ahead of time: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L3VVW82

Submit questions live during the event by leaving a question in the comment section on Facebook.









How to participate: