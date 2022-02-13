Legislative Town Hall with 32nd District legislators on Wednesday

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Please join your 32nd Legislative District delegation—Sen. Jesse Salomon, Rep. Cindy Ryu, and Rep. Lauren Davis —for a virtual town hall on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6pm. 

This is an important chance for us to hear about the issues that are important to you, and to answer your questions and concerns about the legislative session. 

How to watch:
How to participate:


