SCAM ALERT: Lake Forest Park Police will NOT demand money due to an arrest warrant

DO NOT send money, gift cards or any other means of currency.

DO NOT give out any personal information





Lake Forest Park Police Department has and will NOT call looking for money due to a warrant for your arrest. A current scammer is spoofing the police department phone number and has successfully taken thousands of dollars from victims.Please hang up and call Lake Forest Park PD or any other agency they claim to be with.If you are concerned you are being scammed, hang up and call the agency, company or "family member" back by using a trusted phone number for them.REMEMBER - Local, State and federal agencies do not make phone calls for warrants or financial obligations.