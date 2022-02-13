SCAM ALERT: Lake Forest Park Police will NOT demand money due to an arrest warrant

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Lake Forest Park Police Department has and will NOT call looking for money due to a warrant for your arrest. A current scammer is spoofing the police department phone number and has successfully taken thousands of dollars from victims.

Please hang up and call Lake Forest Park PD or any other agency they claim to be with.

  • DO NOT send money, gift cards or any other means of currency.
  • DO NOT give out any personal information

If you are concerned you are being scammed, hang up and call the agency, company or "family member" back by using a trusted phone number for them.

REMEMBER - Local, State and federal agencies do not make phone calls for warrants or financial obligations.



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  