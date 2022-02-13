SCAM ALERT: Lake Forest Park Police will NOT demand money due to an arrest warrant
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Please hang up and call Lake Forest Park PD or any other agency they claim to be with.
- DO NOT send money, gift cards or any other means of currency.
- DO NOT give out any personal information
If you are concerned you are being scammed, hang up and call the agency, company or "family member" back by using a trusted phone number for them.
REMEMBER - Local, State and federal agencies do not make phone calls for warrants or financial obligations.
