Rep. Lauren Davis: TVW interview on addressing substance use disorder and reducing overdose deaths
Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Rep. Lauren Davis D-32, top right, on TVW
TVW: Inside Olympia interview: click here to view
I had the great privilege to join TVW’s Inside Olympia this week for a discussion about our efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce overdose deaths. This is the work that brought me to Olympia, and I’m proud to have many partners on both sides of the aisle.
As I mentioned in the interview, we need to support all three legs of stool for the substance use disorder continuum of care:
- Outreach before treatment,
- treatment, and
- recovery support services.
Take a look and see how new supports are rolling out, plus our work this year.
--Rep. Lauren Davis (D-32)
