Rep. Lauren Davis: TVW interview on addressing substance use disorder and reducing overdose deaths

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Rep. Lauren Davis D-32, top right, on TVW
TVW: Inside Olympia interview: click here to view 

I had the great privilege to join TVW’s Inside Olympia this week for a discussion about our efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce overdose deaths. This is the work that brought me to Olympia, and I’m proud to have many partners on both sides of the aisle.

As I mentioned in the interview, we need to support all three legs of stool for the substance use disorder continuum of care: 
  1. Outreach before treatment, 
  2. treatment, and 
  3. recovery support services.
Take a look and see how new supports are rolling out, plus our work this year.

--Rep. Lauren Davis (D-32)



Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  