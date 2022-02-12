Lady and the Tramp spaghetti special for two all weekend at The Local 104
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Lady and the Tramp spaghetti special for two - house made hand cut pasta with classic red sauce and meatballs- all weekend long or, before we sell out
The Local 104 on Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park. 18498 Ballinger Way NE.
206-309-4104. info@thelocal104.com
Dessert for two - almond cake with vanilla ice cream and pears poached in @greenwoodcider strawberry kiwi cider.
Happy Valentine’s / Super Bowl / it’s the weekend!
0 comments:
Post a Comment