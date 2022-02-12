Lady and the Tramp spaghetti special for two all weekend at The Local 104

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Valentine's weekend
Lady and the Tramp special for two
Valentines Day approaches! 

Lady and the Tramp spaghetti special for two - house made hand cut pasta with classic red sauce and meatballs- all weekend long or, before we sell out 

The Local 104 on Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park. 18498 Ballinger Way NE.

206-309-4104. info@thelocal104.com

Dessert for two - almond cake with vanilla ice cream and pears poached in @greenwoodcider strawberry kiwi cider. 

Happy Valentine’s / Super Bowl / it’s the weekend!



Posted by DKH at 5:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  