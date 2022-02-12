Valentine's Lovers' Package at the Drumlin





We're bringing back Valentine's Day with private poetry readings with your choice of genre.





This year we're adding a lot: a house cheesecake for two (ish), a selection of bubblies, and a candle!





We're sort of serious, but we can be as irreverent as you want us to be. Oskar's Pizza is at the curb, rounding out the perfect Valentine's Day whether you're celebrating alone, with friends, or with a valentine.











