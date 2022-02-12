Valentine's Lovers' Package at the Drumlin

Saturday, February 12, 2022


We're bringing back Valentine's Day with private poetry readings with your choice of genre. 

This year we're adding a lot: a house cheesecake for two (ish), a selection of bubblies, and a candle! 

We're sort of serious, but we can be as irreverent as you want us to be. Oskar's Pizza is at the curb, rounding out the perfect Valentine's Day whether you're celebrating alone, with friends, or with a valentine.

Drumlin is located at 522 NE 165th Street Shoreline, WA 98155 in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood. More information here



