Shoreline City Staff learn about the Lunar New Year in presentation from Shoreline resident Hua Zhang

Hua Zhang, well known in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park as a teacher of Mandarin and Chinese culture to students, was invited to share her presentation on the Lunar New Year to a virtual gathering of City of Shoreline staff on Thursday, February 10, 2022.





Photo courtesy Hua Zhang





Hua shared not just information but brought her 'tiger energy' to the Year of the Tiger with costume and dance.





You can see her presentation in this YouTube video here











