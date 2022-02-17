King county ends order requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into restaurants and bars - but local business may implement their own policies

With new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing, and nearly 80% of all King County residents fully vaccinated, King County is ending the local health order requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry into restaurants and bars, indoor recreational events and establishments, or outdoor events.





The vaccination verification policy will no longer be in effect as of March 1.





Businesses and organizations may continue to implement their own vaccination verification rules for their establishments.















