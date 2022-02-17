Jobs: City of Shoreline Legal Assistant

CLOSING DATE: 2/24/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.DEFINITIONTo perform a wide variety of complex confidential legal and administrative support duties in support of the City Attorney’s Office to assure smooth, timely and efficient office operation; to maintain financial records, files, and budgets related to departmental operations, programs, and expenditures; to provide information and assistance to the public regarding departmental policies and procedures; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.