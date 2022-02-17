Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Bond Project Manager

Parks Bond Project Manager

Recruitment Process: This position is pending the City Council's approval on February 28th. First application review to occur on March 1st. Preference will be given to applications received by that date.The City of Shoreline is seeking a talented experienced project manager to oversee the delivery of Parks Capital projects supported by the City's $38.5 million 2022 Parks Improvement Bond approved by voters on February 8, 2022. Delivery of these projects is a major step in the implementation of the City's Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan. Information about these projects can be found on the City's Website.The City will use an alternative project delivery methodology, most likely progressive design build, to deliver these projects and has contracted with Parametrix to assist in this effort. This position will serve as the City's Contract Manager for the Parametrix contract and will be the City's point of contact, responsible for public engagement to ensure a successful delivery of the projects to our residents. This position will also work with a consultant to lead the update of the City's PROS plan in 2022 and 2023 as we continue to plan for the future of our Parks. This position is fully project supported and will be eliminated when the projects supported by the bond are physically complete and transferrable to operational staff. We anticipate that the position will be required for a period of 3 years.DEFINITIONTo perform a variety of complex, professional planning and project management functions in support of Parks acquisition, expansion, improvements, and operations; to partner with an assigned supervisor to provide detailed staff assistance; and to perform a variety of planning and project management functions supporting relative to the implementation of the City's Park's Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan, with a focus on projects funded through the 2022 Voter Approved General Obligation Bonds for Park Improvements and Acquisitions. to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with committee members, co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens.