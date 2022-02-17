COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College closes
Thursday, February 17, 2022
|The vaccine clinic was held in the PUB at SCC
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the campus of Shoreline Community College closed down on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
This decision was made by the partners who staff the clinic--the UW and the Shoreline Fire Department-- due to diminished demand.
A spokesperson for the college said "We are proud that thousands of vaccines and boosters were administered to our community throughout the life of the clinic."
