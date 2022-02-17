COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College closes

Thursday, February 17, 2022

The vaccine clinic was held in the PUB at SCC
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the campus of Shoreline Community College closed down on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

This decision was made by the partners who staff the clinic--the UW and the Shoreline Fire Department-- due to diminished demand.

A spokesperson for the college said "We are proud that thousands of vaccines and boosters were administered to our community throughout the life of the clinic."



Posted by DKH at 4:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  