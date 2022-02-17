Get help with your genealogy brick walls

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Sno-Isle Genealogy research library

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday February 26, 2022, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. 

To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. 

Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40 minute session is an "in person" appointment. 



