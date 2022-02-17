UW Med: Hospitals brim even as COVID-19 cases plummet
Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Dr. John Lynch
“For the most part, every bed is full,” said UW Medicine’s Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases physician and medical director of Harborview Medical Center’s infection-control program.
"It is not just the decision to have care, it's care that is desperately needed by people."
Lynch encourages everyone to decide their own level of continuing caution. “Surgical masks, medical masks, K95s, N95s and similar shouldn't go anywhere, if you feel that’s the right move for you,” he said.
